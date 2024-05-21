9,700 Shares in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Bought by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $179.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $132.47 and a 52-week high of $199.40.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

