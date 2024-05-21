Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 44,300 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the period. Verint Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 1.25% of Verint Systems worth $21,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,011,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,732 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,106,000 after buying an additional 154,285 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after buying an additional 84,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,601,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Verint Systems by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 657,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 235,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $164,390.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,051,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,752,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $164,390.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,715 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 111.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.