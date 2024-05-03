Hudson Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $414.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

