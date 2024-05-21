Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 732,886 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 732,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,342,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,665,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,257,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.28. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $111.87.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

