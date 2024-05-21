Zebec Network Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Zebec Network has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Zebec Network has a total market capitalization of $108.63 million and $9.49 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebec Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,883,649,370 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,987,978,070 with 50,883,649,370 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00210105 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $9,146,678.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

