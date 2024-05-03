Triumph Capital Management Increases Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 481.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,644 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,356 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Newell Brands by 35.9% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,302,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 368.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,661 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,575,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL opened at $7.64 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.