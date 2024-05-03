Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $175.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.43. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $129.60 and a 52-week high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

