Robert W. Baird Boosts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $235.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.90.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $193.54 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $204.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,248,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,014,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 270,009 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,822,000 after purchasing an additional 182,622 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,325,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.