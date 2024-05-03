Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $44.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $55.92.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Brinker International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.