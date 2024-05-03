Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) CFO Sells $647,840.00 in Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Helmerich & Payne
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
