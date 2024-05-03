Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) CFO Sells $647,840.00 in Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

