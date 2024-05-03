Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Cut to $123.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $135.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLD. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.35.

NYSE:PLD opened at $104.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

