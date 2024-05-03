Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

ADUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $98.41 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,809,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.