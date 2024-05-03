ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) & Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Head to Head Analysis

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARQ -12.35% -8.35% -6.16% Zentek N/A -44.98% -40.90%

Risk and Volatility

ARQ has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of ARQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of ARQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARQ $99.18 million 2.65 -$12.25 million ($0.50) -15.72 Zentek $50,000.00 2,076.89 -$10.90 million ($0.07) -14.71

Zentek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zentek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ARQ beats Zentek on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops graphene oxide synthesis and graphene synthesis. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

