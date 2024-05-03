Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

LECO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.00.

LECO opened at $222.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $336,627,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 19.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,853,000 after acquiring an additional 174,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,179,000 after acquiring an additional 58,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 687,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,578,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

