Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) PT Raised to $78.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.78.

Shares of CCEP opened at $71.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

