Analysts Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT at $29.00

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETNB. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,824,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 89bio by 193.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 322,339 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 57.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after buying an additional 476,655 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $2,393,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,438,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $843.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. 89bio has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

