HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 807.65 ($10.15).

HSBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.05) to GBX 830 ($10.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($8.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.05) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.17) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

HSBC Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.49), for a total value of £533,694.16 ($670,385.83). In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.49), for a total value of £533,694.16 ($670,385.83). Also, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($212,840.22). 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSBA opened at GBX 709.40 ($8.91) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 628.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 619.68. The firm has a market cap of £134.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 572.90 ($7.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 710 ($8.92).

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 5,274.73%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

