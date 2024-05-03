Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 118.52%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,765,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,167,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 103,084 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 94,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.
