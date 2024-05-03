DaVita (NYSE:DVA) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF) Head to Head Survey

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of DaVita shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of DaVita shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DaVita and Global Cord Blood’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DaVita $12.14 billion 1.03 $691.53 million $7.40 19.22 Global Cord Blood $196.12 million 0.77 $79.04 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Global Cord Blood.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DaVita and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DaVita 0 2 1 0 2.33 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

DaVita presently has a consensus target price of $118.50, indicating a potential downside of 16.67%. Given DaVita’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DaVita is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Profitability

This table compares DaVita and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DaVita 5.70% 64.42% 4.63% Global Cord Blood N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

DaVita has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DaVita beats Global Cord Blood on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company offers integrated care and disease management services to patients in risk-based and other integrated care arrangements; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive kidney care services. Further, it engages in the provision of acute inpatient dialysis services and related laboratory services; and transplant software business. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2022, it operated three cord blood banks, including one in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Ltd.

