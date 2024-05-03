The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.53.

WEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Wendy's Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.04%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

