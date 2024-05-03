Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE OLN opened at $53.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $460,703.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $460,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,896 shares of company stock worth $4,136,061. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Olin by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

