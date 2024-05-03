Analysts Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) PT at $153.08

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $221.50. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

