Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Citigroup

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

Get Comcast alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

CMCSA stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.