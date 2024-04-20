Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRNS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.07.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

