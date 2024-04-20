Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of HIMS opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $136,051.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,393.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $136,051.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,393.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 675,838 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,125. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,333,000 after purchasing an additional 991,959 shares during the period. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $86,836,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,546,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,562,000 after acquiring an additional 423,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

