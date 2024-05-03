Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Sunday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Link Administration’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Link Administration Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Link Administration Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Link Administration
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Link Administration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Administration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.