La-Z-Boy Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

La-Z-Boy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.19. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on La-Z-Boy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $114,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,924.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.