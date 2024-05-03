La-Z-Boy Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.
La-Z-Boy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
La-Z-Boy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.19. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on La-Z-Boy
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $114,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,924.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
La-Z-Boy Company Profile
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than La-Z-Boy
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.