Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Mizuho

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.

SEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

SEE opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after buying an additional 165,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,809,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

