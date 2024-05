Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Price Target Increased to $1.10 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) had its target price raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $0.80 to $1.10 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.74% from the stock’s current price.

Solitario Resources Price Performance

Solitario Resources stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Solitario Resources has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $61.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Solitario Resources alerts:

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.