UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

UGI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years. UGI has a payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UGI to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UGI has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $33.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that UGI will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UGI. StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UGI

UGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.