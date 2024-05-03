Regional Management Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Regional Management has increased its dividend by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years. Regional Management has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

NYSE RM opened at $27.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. Regional Management has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 41.17 and a quick ratio of 41.16.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regional Management will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RM shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $290,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

