Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Plans $4.50 Quarterly Dividend

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Alexander’s Price Performance

ALX stock opened at $216.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.46. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

