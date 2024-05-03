BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 189.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.73. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $248,272.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $248,272.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 26,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $65,450.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 747,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,717.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,838,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,973 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

