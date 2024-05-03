FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIGS. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.28 million, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. FIGS has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $8.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,334 shares of company stock worth $285,986. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

