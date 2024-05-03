Mizuho Lowers Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $88.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

NET opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,449,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,449,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $701,844.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,196,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,707,419.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026,347 shares of company stock valued at $100,329,866. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,310,000 after buying an additional 487,308 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,858,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

