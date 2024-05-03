Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.97. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $77.56 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.