FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.04 Per Share

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

FactSet Research Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. FactSet Research Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $17.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

NYSE:FDS opened at $423.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $380.96 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $447.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.14.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,330 shares of company stock worth $2,740,515. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

