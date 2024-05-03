SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

SunCoke Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Shares of SXC opened at $10.13 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $851.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.19.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,490.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,361,341.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,121.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,490.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,834. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

