Piper Sandler Lowers Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Price Target to $17.00

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.
Columbia Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CLBK stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.57 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Financial Company Profile
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
