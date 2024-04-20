Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $150,322.50 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.3 %

Guidewire Software stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $122.35.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

