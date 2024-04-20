Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

KVYO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Klaviyo from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klaviyo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

KVYO stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Klaviyo news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Summit Partners L P bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,708,162,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

