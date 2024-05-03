Royal Bank of Canada Boosts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $196.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $191.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.50.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $192.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.03.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 53.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

