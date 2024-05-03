Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $650.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROP. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ROP opened at $510.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $441.06 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $542.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.