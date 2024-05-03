Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Sells $13,558.56 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $13,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,075,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,853.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE CXM opened at $11.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CXM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CXM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 5.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 13.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.