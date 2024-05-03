AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $12.06 on Friday. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 136,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $1,672,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 454,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,901.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 17,604 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $229,204.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 750,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,686.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 136,158 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $1,672,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,901.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,010,167 shares of company stock valued at $39,077,190. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AvidXchange by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,482,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,209,000 after buying an additional 907,305 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,886 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,402,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

