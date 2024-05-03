ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $314.53 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.00.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

