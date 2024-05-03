GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $12,188.16 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $12,188.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $34,449.27.

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 128,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

