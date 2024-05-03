monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $240.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.00.
MNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ MNDY opened at $186.93 on Friday. monday.com has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $239.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2,670.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.91.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
