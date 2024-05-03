Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Sells $20,856.01 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $20,856.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,433,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,820,087.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Chinh Chu sold 3,937 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $15,748.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Chinh Chu sold 14,027 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $56,388.54.

On Thursday, April 11th, Chinh Chu sold 38,488 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $155,491.52.

On Monday, April 8th, Chinh Chu sold 10,121 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,484.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Chinh Chu sold 14,707 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $58,975.07.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Chinh Chu sold 88,573 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $364,035.03.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Chinh Chu sold 213,811 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $895,868.09.

On Monday, March 25th, Chinh Chu sold 117,739 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $487,439.46.

On Friday, March 22nd, Chinh Chu sold 95,924 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $421,106.36.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $1,180,674.00.

Getty Images Stock Up 1.3 %

GETY opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,554,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

