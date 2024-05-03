Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $40.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 202,900.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPE opened at $35.76 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $601.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.30 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

